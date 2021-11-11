FonU2 (OTCMKTS:FONU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FonU2 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 53,469,946 shares trading hands.

FonU2 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FONU)

FONU2, Inc is a film production and social commerce company. It develops precision sales and marketing platform that integrates into the social media networks. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Pollitt in 1997 and is headquartered in Rincon, GA.

