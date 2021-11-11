Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.38. 45,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,761. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

