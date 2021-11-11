Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Financial Contrast

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Ford Motor alerts:

This table compares Ford Motor and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 2.10% 21.85% 2.89% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ford Motor and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 4 12 0 2.47 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ford Motor currently has a consensus target price of $16.21, suggesting a potential downside of 16.27%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.23%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ford Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ford Motor and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $127.14 billion 0.61 -$1.28 billion $0.70 27.66 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Proterra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ford Motor.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Proterra on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business. The Ford Credit segment comprises Ford Credit business on a consolidated basis, which is primarily vehicle-related financing and leasing activities. The company was founded by Henry Ford on June 16, 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, MI.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.