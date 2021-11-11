Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lowered by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $50,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

