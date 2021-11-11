ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.99, but opened at $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. ForgeRock shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FORG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.