Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $51.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,745. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

