Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $51.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
