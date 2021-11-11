Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

