Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.
FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Forrester Research stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80.
In other Forrester Research news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
