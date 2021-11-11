Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.