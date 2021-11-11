Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

