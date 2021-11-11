Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.94

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.62. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 31,517 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

