Francois Lebel Sells 7,363 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Francois Lebel sold 7,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $16,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 1,828,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $334.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,882,000 after buying an additional 1,108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

