Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,128 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $94.61 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

