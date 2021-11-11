Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.87

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $19.01. Frank’s International shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 448,424 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

