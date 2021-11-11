Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP Sells $2,619,700.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FCX opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

