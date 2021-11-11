Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.56. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $117,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 742.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.