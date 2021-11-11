Front Row Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $116.54 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84.

