Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

