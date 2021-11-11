Front Row Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 59.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $507.84 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $334.17 and a 52 week high of $529.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

