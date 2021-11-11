Front Row Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $9,103,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 168.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $491.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 166.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.40 and its 200-day moving average is $426.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

