Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $281,635,000. Natixis lifted its position in NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NIO by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIO by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at $82,827,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

