Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 462 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 209.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,470,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

