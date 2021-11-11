Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

