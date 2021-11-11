FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.96. 4,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

