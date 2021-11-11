FujiCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $25.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,775.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,636.47 or 0.07157786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.15 or 0.00396993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.33 or 0.01034855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00087439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00408601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00277060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00228830 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,813,147,686 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

