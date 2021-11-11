Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.90.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $915.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. Funko has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,273 over the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

