FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Issued By William Blair

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.15). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06. Nevro has a 52-week low of $98.22 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

