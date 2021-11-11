FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polymetal International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUCOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

