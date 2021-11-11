FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $239.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

