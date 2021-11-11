FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Issued By KeyCorp

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $690.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

