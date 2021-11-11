FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Allakos Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allakos in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($4.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.59). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.45) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allakos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Allakos by 6.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

