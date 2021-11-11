FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By Capital One Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,949,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $503,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

