FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.24. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

