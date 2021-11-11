FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Helios Technologies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

