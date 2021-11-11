FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.59). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.45) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

ALLK stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66. Allakos has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allakos by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,001,000 after buying an additional 105,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allakos by 17.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,327 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

