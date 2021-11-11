FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($8.38) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

ARCT stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $918.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

