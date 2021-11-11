FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.17.

TSE:CWB opened at C$40.92 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$26.79 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $473,779 in the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.62%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.