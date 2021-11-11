FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Cut by B. Riley

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exela Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.