FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $522.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.14.

FICO stock opened at $388.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $379.41 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

