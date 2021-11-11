FY2021 EPS Estimates for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Cut by Analyst

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Precigen in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). B. Riley also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Precigen has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $894.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 777,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,087. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

