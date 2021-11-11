FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

RBNC stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $586.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

