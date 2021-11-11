FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $196.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.