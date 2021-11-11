FY2021 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

