FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tyra Biosciences Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

TYRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 207,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.