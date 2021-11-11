FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATA. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.30. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$17.94 and a 52 week high of C$51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.