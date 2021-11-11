FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 944,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,516,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

