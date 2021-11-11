FY2022 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted by Wedbush

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

