FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

ENVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.