Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Gaia alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.