Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT GAU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 642,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,898. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 657.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Galiano Gold worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

