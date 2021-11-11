Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 152.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.15.

GAU traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.11. 51,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,247. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 22.73 and a quick ratio of 22.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.23. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.84.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

