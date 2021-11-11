Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $8.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on GOTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of GOTU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 7,011,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,348,512. The stock has a market cap of $741.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.